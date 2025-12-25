Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russia made a proposal to France on jailed French researcher Laurent Vinatier: Kremlin

Vinatier was sentenced in 2024 to three years in jail for failing ​to comply with laws requiring individuals deemed "foreign agents" to register and meet a number of stipulations.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 11:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 December 2025, 11:27 IST
World newsRussiaFrance

Follow us on :

Follow Us