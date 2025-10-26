Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Vladimir Putin announces successful test of unique cruise missile with nuclear engine

Gerasimov briefed Putin about the encirclement of more than 10,000 Ukrainian troops in two vital directions.
Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 09:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2025, 09:36 IST
World newsRussiaVladimir PutinMissile

Follow us on :

Follow Us