JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russia opens a new criminal case against Alexei Navalny's brother

Police are reportedly searching for Oleg Navalny. who was already on the wanted list in connection with another matter.
Last Updated 20 February 2024, 15:10 IST

Follow Us

Moscow: Russia has initiated a new criminal case against Oleg Navalny, the brother of dead Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the TASS state news agency reported on Tuesday.

TASS did not say under which article of the criminal code the case had been opened, but said police were searching for Oleg Navalny. who was already on the wanted list in connection with another matter.

In 2014, Oleg Navalny was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for fraud in a case Kremlin critics said was trumped up and designed to pile pressure on his late brother. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 February 2024, 15:10 IST)
World newsRussiaAlexei Navalny

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT