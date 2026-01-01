Menu
Russia says it will give US proof of attempted Ukrainian strike on Putin residence

Moscow ⁠accused Kyiv on ‌Monday of trying to strike a residence of President Vladimir Putin in Russia's northern Novgorod region with 91 long-range attack drones.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 14:43 IST
Published 01 January 2026, 14:43 IST
