Russia says Zelenskyy's 'victory plan' might lead to direct conflict between Russia and NATO: Report

<p>Moscow: The Kremlin said on Thursday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 'victory plan' would lead to further escalation with the risk of direct conflict between Russia and NATO, Russian state news agency <em>TASS</em> reported.</p><p>President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Ukraine would continue to fight against Russia's invasion even if Kyiv's Western allies did not agree to support his "victory plan".</p><p>Zelenskyy, who is on a visit to Brussels to pitch his plan to European leaders, said that Kyiv would also press on with preparations for a second peace summit. </p>