Russian ambassador in Seoul summoned over North Korea troop deployment, Yonhap reports

Georgy Zinoviev, the top Russian envoy to Seoul, told Yonhap that he met with South Korea's first vice foreign minister Kim Hong-kyun earlier on the day, according to the news agency.
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 05:58 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 05:58 IST
World newsSeoulNorth Korea

