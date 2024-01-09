Russian billionaire and Sotheby’s fight over ‘the lost leonardo’ painting

The legal saga began in February 2015 when Bouvier arrived at Rybolovlev’s residence in Monaco, thinking he was completing a deal for Mark Rothko’s 'No. 6 (Violet, Green and Red),' which the billionaire had purchased for 140 million euros ($153 million) in August 2014. Instead, he was arrested on a complaint from the oligarch accusing Bouvier of overcharging him by about $1 billion for works by da Vinci, Rene Magritte and others. In the 'Salvator Mundi' case, a company controlled by Bouvier bought the piece for $83 million and two days later, he sold it to Rybolovlev for $127.5 million.