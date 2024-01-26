JOIN US
Homeworld

Russian court extends pre-trial detention of WSJ reporter Gershkovich by two months

Video released by Moscow City Court showed the reporter standing in a barred cage in the courtroom to listen to the decision, which extends his custody until March 30.
Last Updated 26 January 2024, 12:09 IST

Moscow: A Moscow сourt extended the custody of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by two months on Friday as he awaits trial on spying charges that he denies.

Video released by Moscow City Court showed the reporter standing in a barred cage in the courtroom to listen to the decision, which extends his custody until March 30.

He has the right to appeal within three days. Previous appeals to be released from Moscow's Lefortovo prison while awaiting trial have been refused.

Gershkovich was arrested on March 29, 2023 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and accused of trying to obtain defence secrets. He and his newspaper strongly reject the charges and the US government has designated him as "wrongfully detained".

(Published 26 January 2024, 12:09 IST)
World newsUnited StatesRussiaUS newsWall Street Journal

