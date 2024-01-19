Russian parliament to ask French counterpart if it knew of 'French mercenaries' in Ukraine 

France rejected the allegations, saying it was helping Ukraine defend its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity but had no mercenaries in Ukraine "unlike certain others".

"In France, the mercenary trade is forbidden by law," Volodin wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"It is important for us to know whether they (French lawmakers) are aware that someone, violating the law, is sending fighters to fight in Ukraine."

The Duma would consider its address to the French parliament at the next meeting of the lower chamber of parliament which is scheduled for Jan. 23, he said.

Russia announced on Thursday it had summoned the French ambassador to the Foreign Ministry over the mercenary allegations.