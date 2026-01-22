<p>Thiruvananthapuram: For the second time in the history of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala-legislative-assembly">Kerala Legislative Assembly</a>, an all-woman panel of chairpersons would chair the House proceedings in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.</p>.<p>On Thursday, Speaker A N Shamseer said that Shantakumari K and O S Ambika from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpi-m">CPI(M)</a> and Uma Thomas from the Congress will form the three-member panel during the 16th session of the 15th legislative assembly.</p>.Karnataka Legislative Assembly passes Hate Speech Bill amid opposition from BJP.<p>The first time an all-woman panel was constituted was in December 2022, during the seventh session of the assembly.</p>.<p>It comprised Asha C K from CPI, U Prathibha from CPI(M) and K K Rema of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India, an UDF ally.</p>