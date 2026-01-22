Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

All-woman chairperson panel appointed for second time in Kerala assembly history

Speaker A N Shamseer said that Shantakumari K and O S Ambika from CPI(M) and Uma Thomas from the Congress will form the three-member panel during the 16th session of the 15th legislative assembly.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 05:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 05:10 IST
India NewsKeralaKerala Legislative Assembly

Follow us on :

Follow Us