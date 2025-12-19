Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russian President Vladimir Putin to talk of war and peace at marathon news conference

Putin, Russia's paramount leader since the last day of 1999, will lead an end-of-year news conference and call-in with the population that is due to begin at 0900 GMT on Friday.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 23:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 23:31 IST
World newsRussiaVladimir Putin

Follow us on :

Follow Us