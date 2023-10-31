JOIN US
world

Russia's Lavrov talks to Syrian counterpart, says Israeli strikes on Syria unacceptable

Israel's military says its jets have struck Syrian army infrastructure and mortar launchers in what it calls a response to rocket launches from Syria toward Israel.
Last Updated 31 October 2023, 16:45 IST

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday discussed the Israel-Palestinian conflict in a call with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad, his ministry said.

Lavrov noted "the unacceptability of Israeli air strikes on Syrian territory, which have become more frequent amid the events around the Gaza Strip" and "the danger of attempts by external forces to turn the Middle East into an arena for settling geopolitical scores".

(Published 31 October 2023, 16:45 IST)
