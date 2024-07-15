Russia's Putin has no plans to contact Trump after assassination attempt, says Kremlin

Moscow: The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had not contacted Donald Trump after the assassination attempt on the Republican US presidential candidate over the weekend and had no plans to do so.

Asked if security measures around Putin would now be beefed up, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian leader already enjoyed the appropriate level of protection.

"Security is already strengthened for obvious reasons, regardless of incidents," Peskov told reporters.

"We can only reiterate that the security of the head of state is provided at the appropriate level, everything necessary is being done taking into account the international escalation of tensions in general."