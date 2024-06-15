Scholz dismisses Putin’s conditions for Ukraine peace talks

By Arne Delfs and Michael Nienaber

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed demands by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin for Ukraine to withdraw from four eastern regions partially occupied by Russian forces as a condition for any peace talks.

Speaking on the sidelines of the G-7 leaders’ summit in Italy, Scholz said Putin’s proposal will play no role at a peace conference in Switzerland this weekend.

“We don’t need a dictated peace, but a fair and just peace which respects Ukraine’s territorial integrity,” he told ARD television in an interview. Scholz accused Putin of trying to undermine support among European nations for Ukraine by pretending to be open for peace talks.