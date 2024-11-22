Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Security alert at London's Gatwick Airport resolved, say officials

Gatwick, Britain's second busiest airport which is located about 30 miles south of London, said earlier it had evacuated a large part of its South terminal, citing a security incident.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 16:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 11:31 IST
World newsAviationLondonsecurityGatwick Airport

Follow us on :

Follow Us