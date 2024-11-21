Home
Serbia arrests 11 over railway station roof collapse

The concrete awning of the recently renovated roof caved in on Nov. 1, killing 14 and injuring three. One of those hurt died of their injuries on Sunday.
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 11:02 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 11:02 IST
