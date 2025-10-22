<p>They say it takes a village to raise an athlete but in the Dayalamurthy household, Yadavan has taken up a major chunk of that responsibility. </p><p>His routine has been the same for a good part of Kavin Yadavan’s journey. Set an alarm for 4:00 am and wake his son up. Between 5:00 am to 6:00 am, drive to practice, which is 16 km away. Observe and analyse practice. And once it concludes, drive Kavin back for school. Next, travel to work which is again 15 km away. While it gets done by 8:00 pm, the return time varies, but none of which affects the routine from 4:00 am the next morning. </p><p>While Dayalan could not live his dreams, he has diligently plotted a pathway for his kid, who he thinks can go big. </p><p>“I have seen a spark in him (Kavin). I am confident he can do it in athletics. So if he’s happy to work hard, I, as a parent, should help him,” Yadavan tells <em>DH</em>. </p><p>Kavin was about five when Yadavan spotted something different about him. </p>.Karnataka cabinet okays international cricket stadium with 'world-class facilities' in Anekal.<p>“So in pre-KG, they had a sports event where he ran 50m and won. There was also a little distance between him and the others. The style of how he ran, his footwork was different, and we thought, why not give it a try?”</p><p>At this point, Yadavan decided to go all in. The promise Kavin had shown at that age pushed his father to put him in an athletics club at the age of eight.</p><p>Three years on, the gamble has paid off as Kavin, who trains under Bindu Rani, has managed to win 33 medals (19 gold, eight silver and six bronze) in the last two years across long jump, 100m, 50m and 4x100m relay events. </p><p>The consistency in medals and some advice pushed them to post videos on social media. </p><p>While Kavin stepped on podiums, Yadavan stacked the videos up, which caught the international eye. And then, UAE Ultimate Athletics came calling.</p><p>“Once we started to showcase our journey on social media, we got an invite from Ultimate Athletics. We registered. There were athletes from around the world.”</p><p>However, it wasn’t as easy to make the trip. While the talent was there, the pockets were not as full. But that did not stop them. </p><p>Yadavan started approaching brands, one after the other. While the persistence kept the wheel spinning, Athrise, a start-up, took a chance. The sponsorship money, along with help from Yadavan’s friend circle, helped Kavin to fly to the event.</p><p>And of course, he didn’t disappoint—gold in long jump, silver in 75m hurdles and bronze in 80m sprint. </p><p>Kavin, who has drawn inspiration from Ancy Sojan, is daring, dreams big and one who has backed up words with hard work.</p>