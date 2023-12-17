Serbians vote in snap election, ruling party set to secure another term

Belgrade: Serbians will cast their votes on Sunday in a snap election seen as an effort by President Aleksandar Vucic and his populist Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) to secure another four-year term, after two mass shootings earlier this year rattled their popularity.

A total of 18 parties and alliances are vying for the support of the 6.5 million-strong electorate for 250 seats in the parliament. The threshold for entering the parliament is 3 per cent of votes. Polls will open at 7 am (0600 GMT) and close at 8 pm (1900 GMT).

Two mass shootings in May, resulting in 18 deaths, including nine elementary school students, triggered street protests that shook Vucic and the SNS's decade-long grip on power in the Western Balkan republic. The dissent was exacerbated by rising inflation, standing at 8 per cent in November.

Opposition parties and rights watchdogs also accuse Vucic and the SNS of voter bribery, stifling media freedoms, violence against opponents, corruption, and ties with organised crime. Vucic and his allies deny these allegations.

The Dec 17 parliamentary election, the fifth since 2012, coincides with local votes taking place in most municipalities, the capital Belgrade and the northern province of Vojvodina.