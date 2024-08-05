Sheikh Hasina: From record fourth consecutive term to dramatic ouster

Hasina, who provided stability to the once military-ruled Bangladesh but at the same time criticised as an "autocratic" leader by opponents, was among the world's longest-serving female heads of government.

The 76-year-old daughter of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had been ruling the strategically located South Asian nation since 2009. She was elected for a record fourth consecutive term in January in an election boycotted by the main opposition party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of former premier Khaleda Zia and its allies.