Homeworld

Ship that collided with Baltimore bridge was chartered by Maersk

The Dali container vessel that collided on Tuesday with a bridge in Baltimore was chartered by shipping company Maersk at the time of the accident, the Danish company said in a statement.
Last Updated 26 March 2024, 10:38 IST

"We are horrified by what has happened in Baltimore, and our thoughts are with all of those affected," Maersk said.

The Dali was set to depart Baltimore early on Tuesday and arrive at Colombo on April 22, according to a schedule on Maersk's website.

The vessel is owned by Singapore's Grace Ocean Pte and managed by Synergy Marine Group, according to LSEG data.

