Ships docked, trains halted as Greek workers strike over rising costs

Athens: Ships remained docked at Greek ports and train services were halted on Wednesday amid a strike by transport sector workers demanding higher pay to cope with rising living costs.

With bus and taxi drivers also walking off the job, many roads in central Athens were clogged as commuters resorted to driving themselves to work. The workers joined a 24-hour strike by Greece's largest private sector union GSEE who say their wages still lag behind those of their European colleagues.

Greece this month raised its monthly minimum gross wage by 6.4 per cent to 830 euros, the fourth such increase in five years, as the country has been recovering from a decade-long financial crisis.