Shots fired outside AP Dhillon's house after video with Salman? Singer says he's safe

New Delhi: A day after shots were reportedly fired outside his Canada residence, India-born Canadian artiste A P Dhillon assured fans about his safety and thanked them for their support.

The incident comes weeks after Dhillon featured with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the music video of his song Old Money. Shots were also fired outside Khan's Mumbai apartment in April and the actor has told police that he believes the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was responsible for the same.