Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Sikh woman found dead inside walk-in oven in Canada Walmart

According to police, the woman, who has not been identified, was employed at the store.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 09:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 09:28 IST
World newsCanadaWalmart

Follow us on :

Follow Us