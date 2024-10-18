Six dead, 25 injured in Turkey bus accident

<p>Ankara: Six people were killed and 25 were injured when a bus rolled over in Turkey's central province of Aksaray on Friday, the local governor said.</p><p>Governor Mehmet Ali Kumbuzoglu told reporters it was unclear what caused the accident on the Aksaray-Ankara motorway. The bus was taking passengers from the western province of Balikesir to the Cappadocia region, a popular tourist destination in central Turkey.</p><p>"The injured were rushed to hospital. An investigation into the accident has been launched," he said.</p>