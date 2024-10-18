Home
Six dead, 25 injured in Turkey bus accident

The bus was taking passengers from the western province of Balikesir to the Cappadocia region, a popular tourist destination in central Turkey.
Reuters
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 11:43 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 11:43 IST
