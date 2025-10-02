Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

South Africa calls on Israel to free Gaza flotilla activists including Mandela grandson

Ramaphosa said Israeli forces' interception of the flotilla in international waters violated an ICJ injunction that humanitarian aid must be allowed to flow unimpeded.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 10:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 10:42 IST
World newsIsraelSouth AfricaNelson MandelaGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us