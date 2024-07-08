South Korea drops plan to suspend licenses of striking doctors

Seoul: South Korea said on Monday it would drop a plan to suspend the licenses of striking trainee doctors, offering a concession to end a months-long walkout prompted by the government's decision to increase medical school admissions.

Thousands of trainee doctors, which include medical interns and resident doctors, walked off the job in February, forcing major hospitals to cut back non-emergency services and turn back patients at emergency rooms.

Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong said the government had decided not to suspend the licenses of the striking doctors, whether they return to work or not.

Cho said the decision to drop its threat of punitive action was necessary because ending the current shortage in medical services is "more urgent".