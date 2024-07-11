South Korea to deploy 'StarWars' laser weapons targeting North Korean drones

Seoul: South Korea will deploy laser weapons to shoot down North Korean drones this year, becoming the world's first country to deploy and operate such weapons in the military, the country's arms procurement agency said on Thursday.

South Korea has called its laser programme the "StarWars project".

The drone-zapping laser weapons the South Korean military has developed with Hanwha Aerospace are effective and cheap, with 2,000 won ($1.45) per shot, but quiet and invisible, the Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said in a statement.