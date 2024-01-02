South Korea's Opposition condemns attack on leader as act of terror

Yonhap also said that the assailant appeared to be a man in his 50s or 60s. He approached Lee asking for an autograph, then suddenly lunged forward and attack him, news reports said. The assailant was quickly subdued and arrested at the scene.

Photographs showed Lee lying on the ground with his eyes closed and other people pressing a handkerchief against the side of his neck.

Lee has been transported to a hospital, Yonhap said.