South Korea's Opposition condemns attack on leader as act of terror

Seoul: South Korea's main Opposition Democratic Party condemned the attack on leader Lee Jae-Myung as an act of terror and a threat to democracy which should never have occurred, its spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said that the attack on opposition party chief Lee was unacceptable, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing his office.
Lee was attacked by an unidentified man while touring the site of a proposed airport, Yonhap said.
Yonhap also said that the assailant appeared to be a man in his 50s or 60s. He approached Lee asking for an autograph, then suddenly lunged forward and attack him, news reports said. The assailant was quickly subdued and arrested at the scene.
Photographs showed Lee lying on the ground with his eyes closed and other people pressing a handkerchief against the side of his neck.
Lee has been transported to a hospital, Yonhap said.