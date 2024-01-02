South Korea's recent history of political violence

2022: Song Young Gill

Lee's predecessor as leader of the Democratic Party, Song Young-gil , was attacked in Seoul by an elderly man wearing a traditional robe who approached him from behind and struck him on the head with a hammer.

Song, who was also serving as manager for Lee's presidential campaign at the time, underwent surgery before returning to the campaign trail a day later.

Media described his attacker as a liberal activist with a YouTube channel. Reports said he shouted slogans criticising South Korea-US military exercises when he struck Song.

Song, a longtime lawmaker, was arrested in December over a cash-for-votes scandal related to that election.