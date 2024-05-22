Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Spain's PM to announce recognition of Palestinian state, say sources

The development came as Norway said it would maker a similar announcement. EU members Ireland, Slovenia and Malta have indicated in recent weeks that they plan to make the recognition, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 07:42 IST
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 07:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Madrid: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez plans to announce the recognition of an independent Palestinian state on Wednesday, a government source said, confirming a report from news website El Confidencial.


A spokesperson for Sanchez's office declined to comment.

The development came as Norway said it would maker a similar announcement. European Union members Ireland, Slovenia and Malta have indicated in recent weeks that they plan to make the recognition, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.

Sanchez said in March his government would take the first steps towards recognition of a Palestinian state, adding later it would act in coordination with other countries.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 May 2024, 07:42 IST
World newsspainPalestineEuropeEuropean UnionIsrael-Palestine ConflictPedro Sanchez

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT