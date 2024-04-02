Sri Lanka to probe hazardous cargo on vessel Dali: Minister

Colombo: Sri Lanka will investigate reported hazardous materials on board the cargo vessel that collided with a key Baltimore bridge last week, the state minister of environment told Parliament on Tuesday, insisting that the country's authorities have not been informed about the content of the cargo.

The Singapore-flagged container ship vessel, Dali, which was mainly manned by an Indian crew, collided with the 2.6-km-long four-lane Francis Scott Key Bridge over the Patapsco River in Baltimore in the early hours of March 26. The 984-foot cargo ship was bound for Colombo, Sri Lanka.

It was reported that the container ship was carrying 764 tonnes of hazardous materials to Colombo.

"The Central Environment Authority has not been informed of any hazardous cargo," Janaka Wakkumbura, the state minister of environment, told Parliament.

He said both Sri Lanka Customs and the Colombo Port have been instructed to carry out a probe. "They will carry out an investigation," Wakkumbura said.