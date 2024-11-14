Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Sri Lanka votes for new Parliament, results to trickle in after midnight

The snap parliamentary polls are the first after the 2022 economic crisis.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 14:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 14:12 IST
World newsSri Lankaparliamentary elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us