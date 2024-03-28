Sri Lankan PM Dinesh Gunawardena meets Chinese President Xi Jinping

Colombo: Chinese President Xi Jinping has assured continuous support to Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena for Sri Lanka's efforts for “political and socio-economic progress” and also said Beijing will stand for safeguarding the island nation's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

China and Sri Lanka agreed to continue to act under the friendship, peace, mutual respect and fivefold principle in international affairs that do not interfere in the internal affairs of a country during a meeting between Xi and Gunawardena on Wednesday at Great Hall in Beijing, the prime minister’s office said in a statement here on Thursday.

"Chinese President assured continuous support of China to Sri Lanka’s efforts for political and socioeconomic progress. The Chinese President said that China will always stand for safeguarding independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Sri Lanka,” the statement said.

"It was emphasised that bilateral relations should be based on mutual respect and mutual productivity between the countries, and acting according to that policy would set a good example for both countries,” it added.