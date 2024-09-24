Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake dissolves parliament

Colombo: Sri Lanka's newly appointed President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Tuesday signed the special gazette notification ordering the dissolution of parliament, officials said.

The dissolution will be effective from midnight Tuesday and the election will be held on November 14.

Dissanayake in the run-up to Saturday’s presidential election said he would immediately dissolve parliament to order a snap poll.

The last parliament was convened in August 2020. The dissolution has come 11 months ahead of schedule.