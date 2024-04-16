Stabbed Sydney bishop is a TikTok star beloved by his community

In other sermons Emmanuel took aim at the secular world, casting doubt on Biden's election, attacking his support for gay rights and urging Trump to stay true to God and resist the influence of Freemasons.

Emmanuel's popularity peaked during the COVID pandemic because his sermons were online, according to Mary Anoya, 17, whose family attends his church. She, like the other students at her high school, prefer to watch his sermons on TikTok.

"I think everyone follows him on TikTok," said Anoya on Tuesday outside the church.

"Ever since he started to become famous his words just got twisted. I grew up knowing who he was, I know what type of person he is and it's all just taken out of context."

Residents who spoke with Reuters said the violent outrage that followed the attack on Emmanuel, which saw an angry crowd throw rocks and bricks at police, reflected fears about religious persecution by many in the community which is popular with Christians from Syria, Iraq, Egypt and Lebanon, some of whom fled their homeland because of their faith.

"We've been persecuted for generations," said Chris, who asked for his last name not to be used for fear of retribution.

"Enough is enough, a priest can't be touched. I'm not speaking about retaliation but the Australian government must play a role so no persecution is tolerated."