Storm that killed at least one in Mexico drenches Southern California

Even as emergency officials focused on Southern California, a wildfire that has burned through more than 8,000 acres spurred evacuation orders near the Oregon border, one of more than a dozen active wildfires in the state. The earthquake near Ojai, which struck Sunday afternoon, was powerful enough that residents of Los Angeles, 60 miles southeast, could feel their homes sway for several seconds. But it was a far cry from the dreaded megaquake that is long overdue in California.