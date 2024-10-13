Home
Homeworld

Strong quake hits Costa Rica's Pacific coast, no damages reported

The epicenter of the quake was located about 26 miles (41 km) northwest of the coastal town of Tamarindo, at a relatively shallow depth of 11 miles (18 km), the USGS said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 20:15 IST

Comments
Published 12 October 2024, 20:15 IST
World newsEarthquakeCosta Rica

