Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Suicide bombing kills five in Nigeria during evening prayers at mosque

No ‌group has claimed responsibility for Wednesday's attack, which ⁠comes amid heightened ‌security concerns in Nigeria’s northeast
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 11:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 December 2025, 11:27 IST
World newsNigeriaBomb Blastmosque attackBoko Haram

Follow us on :

Follow Us