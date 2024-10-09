Home
Summit meeting on Ukraine in Germany postponed after Biden cancels trip

The Ramstein group had been set to convene on the sidelines of Biden's Oct. 10-13 state visit to Germany, which would have been the first US state visit in nearly 40 years.
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 17:57 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 17:57 IST
