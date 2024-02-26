Swindler dupes Indian-origin woman of life savings, retirement funds on Hinge

The aftermath left Datta traumatized, experiencing PTSD symptoms and struggling with sleep and appetite.

"Over 40,000 people losing over $3.5 billion to cryptocurrency fraud, including pig butchering, in the past year", the FBI told AFP.

Victims often hesitate to report the crime due to shame, and recovery is challenging, leading some to fall prey to fake recovery agents.

"What's horrific about this crime is it is meant to take every last penny from its victim," Erin West, a California-based prosecutor, told AFP, adding that she is "deluged with victims every day."

"There should be no shame in becoming a victim of this absolutely masterful psychological scam," West said.

Despite reporting the crime to the FBI and Secret Service, Datta faces slim chances of recovery, coupled with public judgment. Campaigners stress that victims are often truly "brainwashed" by these masterful psychological scams.