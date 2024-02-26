Swindler dupes Indian-origin woman of life savings, retirement funds on Hinge

Over several months, a "wine trader" charmed Shreya Datta online with a flirtatious demeanor and emoji-laden texts, eventually swindling the Philadelphia-based tech professional out of $450,000 in a cryptocurrency romance scam.
Datta, 37, lost her savings and retirement funds to the elaborate con, which utilized digitally altered deepfake videos and a sophisticated script, leaving her feeling as if her "brain was hacked", news agency Agence France-Presse reported.
Known as "pig butchering," this scam involves perpetrators cultivating fake love and affection, akin to fattening hogs before slaughter, tricking victims into a counterfeit crypto investment. Run by crime syndicates in Southeast Asia, this fraud has resulted in billions of dollars in losses in the United States, with victims expressing frustration at the limited options for recovering their money.
Datta's ordeal started on the dating app Hinge, where she met "Ancel," a purported French wine trader based in Philadelphia. The charming exchanges quickly moved to WhatsApp, and the relationship progressed with selfies, flirty emoticons, and AI deepfake-laden video calls. The scammer, using the alias "Ancel," exploited Datta's desire for companionship after her divorce, consistently engaging in daily conversations and showing interest in her well-being.
Despite repeated delays in meeting in person, Datta remained unsuspecting. On Valentine's Day, she received flowers from "Ancel" with a card addressing her as "Honey Cream." The scammer continued to build a dream of early retirement and wealth through cryptocurrency investments, persuading Datta to download a seemingly legitimate crypto trading app.
As Datta invested more, including taking out loans and liquidating her retirement fund, the scam appeared successful on paper. However, alarm bells rang when the app requested a personal "tax" for withdrawing funds. Realizing the deception, Datta turned to her brother, who discovered that the pictures of 'Ancel' were of a German fitness influencer.
The aftermath left Datta traumatized, experiencing PTSD symptoms and struggling with sleep and appetite.
"Over 40,000 people losing over $3.5 billion to cryptocurrency fraud, including pig butchering, in the past year", the FBI told AFP.
Victims often hesitate to report the crime due to shame, and recovery is challenging, leading some to fall prey to fake recovery agents.
"What's horrific about this crime is it is meant to take every last penny from its victim," Erin West, a California-based prosecutor, told AFP, adding that she is "deluged with victims every day."
"There should be no shame in becoming a victim of this absolutely masterful psychological scam," West said.
Despite reporting the crime to the FBI and Secret Service, Datta faces slim chances of recovery, coupled with public judgment. Campaigners stress that victims are often truly "brainwashed" by these masterful psychological scams.