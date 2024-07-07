Sydney house fire kills three children, police suspect homicide

Sydney: Three children, including a 10-month-old, were killed after fire ripped through a house in Sydney early on Sunday in an incident Australian police said they were treating as a homicide.

Emergency services were called to the property in Lalor Park, about 35 km (20 miles) west of Sydney's city centre, around 1 am (1500 GMT on Saturday), police said in a statement.

Two boys, aged two and four, were treated at the scene but died shortly after being taken to the hospital, while a 10-month-old girl was found dead after the fire was extinguished, police said.