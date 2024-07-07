Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Sydney house fire kills three children, police suspect homicide

Two boys, aged two and four, were treated at the scene but died shortly after being taken to the hospital, while a 10-month-old girl was found dead after the fire was extinguished.
Reuters
Last Updated : 07 July 2024, 03:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Sydney: Three children, including a 10-month-old, were killed after fire ripped through a house in Sydney early on Sunday in an incident Australian police said they were treating as a homicide.

Emergency services were called to the property in Lalor Park, about 35 km (20 miles) west of Sydney's city centre, around 1 am (1500 GMT on Saturday), police said in a statement.

Two boys, aged two and four, were treated at the scene but died shortly after being taken to the hospital, while a 10-month-old girl was found dead after the fire was extinguished, police said.

A 28-year-old man, who frustrated police attempts to get into the property, was arrested and was being treated for fire-related injuries at the hospital under police guard, it said.

Homicide squad detectives have taken control of the investigation and are treating it as a "domestic-related homicide", said Homicide Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty.

"At this stage, it does appear the 28-year-old man is responsible for multiple deaths of young lives that have been tragically taken away," Doherty told a press conference.

Four other children, aged from six to 11, were in stable condition in hospital, as well as the mother of the children, a 29-year-old who was being treated for smoke inhalation, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 July 2024, 03:15 IST
World newsSydneyAustraliaFire

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT