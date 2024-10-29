Teen accused of UK girls' murder in Southport charged with terrorism offence

<p>London: A teenager accused of murdering three young girls in a knife attack in northern England in July has been further charged with terrorism offences including the production of ricin, police and prosecutors said on Tuesday.</p><p>Axel Rudakubana, 18, is accused of killing the three young girls at a Taylor Swift dance event in Southport, murders which shocked the nation and provoked days of rioting across the country.</p>.UK anti-Islam activist 'Tommy Robinson' jailed for breaching injunction.<p>Police said the incident was still not being treated as terrorist related but said Rudakubana had now been charged with two further offences: production of a biological toxin, ricin, and the possession of an al Qaeda training manual.</p><p>"The matter for which Axel Rudakubana has been charged with under the Terrorism Act does not require motive to be established," said Merseyside Chief Constable Serena Kennedy. "For a matter to be declared a terrorist incident, motivation would need to be established." </p>