Teen accused of UK girls' murder in Southport charged with terrorism offence

Axel Rudakubana, 18, is accused of killing three young girls at a Taylor Swift dance event in Southport, murders which shocked the nation and provoked days of rioting across the country.
Reuters
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 16:37 IST

World newsUnited KingdomTerrorism

