Terror attack in Brussels: Euro qualifier between Belgium and Sweden suspended after two Swedes shot dead

The Euro 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden has been suspended at halftime following the shooting dead of two Swedes in Brussels earlier on Monday, UEFA said.

Belgium raised its terror alert to the highest level as a man in a video on social media claimed that he was the assailant and that he was from the Islamic State.

"The match has been suspended at halftime due to security reasons. Further information will follow shortly," European soccer governing body UEFA said on its website.