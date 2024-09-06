Texas sues to block Biden rule protecting privacy for women who get abortions

Providers and insurers must fully comply with the new rule by December.

Texas is also asking the court to block a separate rule issued in 2000, which said healthcare providers and insurers can only hand over information if it is relevant to a legitimate law enforcement inquiry and is limited in scope.

Texas said in its lawsuit that providers frequently cite the 2000 rule as a reason for not responding to subpoenas from state investigators, and have begun invoking the new rule as well.

Both rules were issued by the US Department of Health and Human Services under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the federal law on patient privacy. Texas claims that HHS went beyond its authority under HIPAA in passing both rules, because the law preserves states' authority to conduct investigations.

"This new rule actively undermines Congress's clear statutory meaning when HIPAA was passed, and it reflects the Biden administration's disrespect for the law," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement.

HHS declined to comment directly on the lawsuit but said in a statement that the rule "stands on its own – women should be able to access legal reproductive health care without their medical records being used to track them or their doctors for liability."

The case has been assigned to US District Judge James Wesley Hendrix, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump who has often ruled against Biden's policies. The administration has in the past accused Texas of "judge shopping" by bringing cases in small cities like Lubbock, where local rules assign most cases to Trump appointees.

Texas is one of more than 20 Republican-led states that have banned or restricted abortion since the US Supreme Court's 2022 decision eliminating the longstanding nationwide right to abortion.