Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Thailand says mpox case recorded in foreigner travelling from Africa

The director-general did not name the African country.
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 August 2024, 07:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bangkok: Thailand has detected an mpox case in a European man who arrived from Africa last week and is awaiting test results to determine the strain, a disease control official said on Wednesday.

Thai authorities were treating the case as if it were the Clade 1 form of mpox, as the person had arrived on Aug. 14 from an African country where it was spreading, Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, told Reuters.

The director-general did not name the African country.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2024, 07:29 IST
World newsThailand

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT