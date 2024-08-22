The day the music died: Gay penguin passes away in Sydney, leaves behind partner

Sydney: When Sphen, one half of the gay penguin couple whose love captivated the world, died earlier this month in Sydney his partner Magic began to sing.

Gentoo penguins Sphen and Magic became symbols for same-sex love in 2018 after aquarium staff noticed the two males building a nest together and gave them an egg to incubate.

Their relationship would inspire a float in Sydney's world-famous Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade and feature in the Netflix series Atypical.

Sphen was nearly 12 when he passed away earlier this month, SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium said in a statement on Thursday. Gentoo penguins have an average life span of 12 to 13 years.