The world has too much wine, and farmers are ripping up vines

California is currently experiencing “one of the worst imbalances in demand and supply we’ve seen in 30 years,” said Stuart Spencer, executive director of the Lodi Winegrape Commission in the Central Valley. Meanwhile, Australia produced its smallest amount of wine in 15 years in the 2022-23 season but continues to struggle with historically high inventory levels, according to a November report by industry group Wine Australia.

On top of Covid, costs for inputs like fuel and fertilizer have gone up because of the war in Ukraine and insurance premiums are increasing due to climate change, said Richard Halstead, chief operating officer of consumer insights at alcoholic beverage research company IWSR.

“The recent sharp increases in input costs have destabilized wine’s very delicate economic model,” he said.

Meanwhile, secular changes in drinking habits are taking root, with red wine feeling the pain more acutely. More people are drinking lower-alcohol sparkling, rosé or white wines instead of reds, said Christophe Chateau, spokesperson for the Bordeaux Wine Council. Gen Z consumers are also consuming less alcohol, fueling a boom in nonalcoholic drinks.

In Riverland for example, Rowe doesn’t expect many red wine producers, which make up almost all of the region’s output, to be able to sell at a profit this season, while some farmers are replacing the vines with other crops like almonds or watermelons.

In Spain, there is an oversupply of Rioja reds, according to José Luis Benítez, director general at industry group Federación Española del Vino, while demand for white wine is high.