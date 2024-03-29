There’s trouble inside Pakistan’s military

But an even greater concern for Gen Syed Asim Munir, the army chief, is that the polarisation extends into the military itself. It is common knowledge within Pakistani and political circles that significant portions of the military leadership, powerful military families and rank-and-file officers are sympathetic to Khan’s right-wing, anti-American vision for the country, which included aligning Pakistan more closely with China and Russia. Whether this internal rift can be healed will ultimately decide the direction and stability of this nuclear-armed and fifth most populated country.