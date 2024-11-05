Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Thirty five Palestinians killed in Gaza

Israel issues new evacuation orders
Reuters
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 16:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 16:37 IST
World newsGazaisrael-palestine

Follow us on :

Follow Us