Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Thousands of dinosaur footprints found on Alpine cliffs near Winter Olympics site

Experts believe the prints were left by herds of long-necked herbivores, likely plateosaurs, more than 200 million years ago when the area was a warm lagoon
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 15:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 15:59 IST
World newsItalydinosaurTrendingWinter Olympics

Follow us on :

Follow Us